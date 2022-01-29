Left Menu

Unaccounted cash seized

With the election model of conduct in place, Rs 17.5 lakh in cash was seized from a person, said the police here. Since the person travelling in the car with the cash did not explain where the money came from, it was taken away to the Treasury by a poll squad, official sources said.

With the election model of conduct in place, Rs 17.5 lakh in cash was seized from a person, said the police here. Since the person travelling in the car with the cash did not explain where the money came from, it was taken away to the Treasury by a poll squad, official sources said. There is an apprehension that the money could be used to bribe voters for the forthcoming local body elections.

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

