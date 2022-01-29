Unaccounted cash seized

With the election model of conduct in place, Rs 17.5 lakh in cash was seized from a person, said the police here. Since the person travelling in the car with the cash did not explain where the money came from, it was taken away to the Treasury by a poll squad, official sources said. There is an apprehension that the money could be used to bribe voters for the forthcoming local body elections.

