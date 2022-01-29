Encounter breaks out between security forces, militants in J-K’s Pulwama district
- Country:
- India
An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.
Acting on specific input about the presence of militants in the Naira area of Pulwama, in south Kashmir, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there, a police official said.
He said as the forces were conducting searches, the hiding militants fired upon them. The forces retaliated and an encounter broke out, the official said.
The exchange of fire is going on and further details are awaited, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pulwama
- Jammu
- Naira
- Kashmir
- south Kashmir
ALSO READ
PAGD postpones Jan 15 meeting in Jammu due to spike in Covid cases
Pakistan national held along IB in Jammu; repatriated within six hours
Pakistan national held along IB in Jammu
BJP holds joint core group meet in Jammu, discusses Covid situation in J-K
J-K highway to reopen for one-way traffic from Jammu to Srinagar on Saturday