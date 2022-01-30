Mathura pradhan shot dead by bike-borne men

A 45-year-old village pradhan was shot dead here in Kokilavan Parikrama by three bike-borne assailants, leading to an hours-long road blockade by his supporters, police said on Saturday. “Five teams have been formed to nab the culprits,” SP rural Srish Chandra said.

Angry villagers blocked NH2 for over two hours and Nandgaon Road for over one hour to protest the killing of Ramvir, the pradhan of Paigaon village of Chata tehsil. District Magistrate Navneet Singh Chahal and SSP Gaurav Grover appealed to people to lift their blockade, but in vain.

They only relented when the Minister for dairying, fisheries and animal husbandry Laxmi Narain Chaudhary assured them that he will join their protest if the culprits are not nabbed soon.

Ramvir was allegedly shot dead by the assailants near Gidoh village turn, when he was performing circumambulation of Shani Dev Temple in Kokilavan, police said.

In another incident, a 15-year-old girl was found dead in Jait village on Saturday morning with her tongue slit and face smashed.

The girl was reported missing on Friday evening, police said.

SP city Martand Prakash Singh said five teams have been formed to nab the assailants.

