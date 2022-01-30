Left Menu

PM Modi pays floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary on Martyrs' Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary at Gandhi Smriti in Delhi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2022 17:40 IST | Created: 30-01-2022 17:40 IST
PM Modi pays floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary at Gandhi Smriti on Sunday.. Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary at Gandhi Smriti in Delhi. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on the 74th death anniversary of the father of the nation.

India observes Martyrs' Day every year on January 30 to mark the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and to honour his contribution towards the freedom of the country. On January 30, 1948, Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated by Nathuram Godse at Gandhi Smriti in Birla's house. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

