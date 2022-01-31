Left Menu

Woman, son drown in river during picnic in Chhattisgarh

As per preliminary information, eight members of three families, all natives of Bilaspur town, had gone together for a picnic near Lofandi village, he said.They had earlier crossed the river to reach an island located in the middle of the water body. After being alerted, some villagers and police reached the spot.The two bodies were later fished out from the river and sent to a hospital for postmortem, the police added.

PTI | Bilaspur | Updated: 31-01-2022 13:19 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 13:04 IST
Woman, son drown in river during picnic in Chhattisgarh
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 40-year-old woman and her minor son drowned in a river in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district after they went there for a picnic along with other family members, a police official said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday evening near Lofandi village under Koni police station limits when the victims, Smita Lal (40) and her son Aavesh (14), and the others were trying to cross the Arpa river on foot, he said. As per preliminary information, eight members of three families, all natives of Bilaspur town, had gone together for a picnic near Lofandi village, he said.

They had earlier crossed the river to reach an island located in the middle of the water body. On way back from the island, Lal and her son slipped into the deep water and drowned, the official said.

Another woman and her 5-year-old son, who were part of the group, also slipped into the deep water, but her husband managed to rescue them, he said. After being alerted, some villagers and police reached the spot.

The two bodies were later fished out from the river and sent to a hospital for postmortem, the police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ALS may now be diagnosed with simple, reliable blood tests: Study

ALS may now be diagnosed with simple, reliable blood tests: Study

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice; Scientists want Britain to back COVID patent waivers and more

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global
4
Study finds Zika vaccine shows better results in preclinical studies

Study finds Zika vaccine shows better results in preclinical studies

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022