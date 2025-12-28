Bolsonaro Undergoes Phrenic Nerve Blockade Amidst Legal and Health Challenges
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro underwent a medical procedure to treat persistent hiccups. He is currently serving a 27-year prison sentence for plotting a coup. Health issues have troubled him since a 2018 stabbing incident. Despite his challenges, Bolsonaro endorsed his son's 2026 presidential run.
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro underwent a phrenic nerve block procedure to treat persistent hiccups, as confirmed by his wife, Michelle Bolsonaro, on social media.
Medical professionals at the hospital have blocked the right phrenic nerve and plan to perform another procedure to block the left side. The phrenic nerve, originating from the neck, is essential as it functions as the primary muscle for breathing, the diaphragm. Bolsonaro, aged 70, was initially hospitalized for hernia surgery following a 27-year prison sentence for a coup attempt. Despite his incarceration, he received permission for the surgery by Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes.
Bolsonaro's health has been a concern since a 2018 stabbing during his presidential campaign. The former president has undergone multiple surgeries in response. Meanwhile, he has expressed support for his son Flavio Bolsonaro's 2026 presidential bid, indicating his continual involvement in Brazilian politics.
