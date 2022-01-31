Doctor working in London hospital dies by suicide at Delhi home
A 40-year-old doctor, who was working at a London hospital, allegedly died by suicide at her residence in south Delhis Greater Kailash, police said on Monday.The deceased, identified as Megha Kayal, was in depression after she lost her 79-year-old mother recently, police said, adding a suicide note was also found from the spot.The police said self-inflicted injuries were found on the thigh of the deceased.
A 40-year-old doctor, who was working at a London hospital, allegedly died by suicide at her residence in south Delhi's Greater Kailash, police said on Monday.
The deceased, identified as Megha Kayal, was in depression after she lost her 79-year-old mother recently, police said, adding a suicide note was also found from the spot.
The police said ''self-inflicted injuries'' were found on the thigh of the deceased. Kayal had been working at the Milton Keynes University Hospital in London as a neurologist for the past one year. Prior to that, she was a doctor at the Apollo hospital in Delhi's Sarita Vihar, she said.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Bonita Jaiker said after receiving a Medico Legal Case (MLC) about the suicide from Apollo hospital on Sunday, a police team reached the house of the deceased.
Kayal's sister-in-law told the police that after the death of her mother on January 27 due to an ailment, Kayal was in depression. Her father is also a cancer patient, police said.
''At about 7. 40 AM, Kayal's sister-in-law opened the door of her room using a duplicate key after the deceased did not come out despite being called by her family repeatedly. ''Inside the room, Kayal was found lying unconscious. Self-inflicted injuries were also found on her thigh. Immediately, the family members shifted her to the Apollo hospital where she was declared brought dead,'' the DCP said.
A suicide note was also found. No foul play has been suspected by her family members, she said.
Kayal was deeply shocked due to death of her mother and was in depression, she added.
Police said inquest proceedings are being carried out and the body has been handed over to the family after post-mortem.
