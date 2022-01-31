Left Menu

Requested President to remove West Bengal Governor, says TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay

Trinamool Congress Member of Parliament (MP) Sudip Bandyopadhyay on Monday said that he has requested President Ram Nath Kovind to remove West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar from the state while Vice President Venkaih Naidu was also present.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2022 16:25 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 16:25 IST
Requested President to remove West Bengal Governor, says TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay
Trinamool Congress Member of Parliament (MP) Sudip Bandyopadhyay. (ANI/photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Trinamool Congress Member of Parliament (MP) Sudip Bandyopadhyay on Monday said that he has requested President Ram Nath Kovind to remove West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar from the state while Vice President Venkaih Naidu was also present. "I requested the President Of India that the West Bengal Governor be removed from the state as it disturbs parliamentary procedure", said Bandyopadhyay.

When asked about the President's speech on Budget Session, he said, "President's speech always reflects with the governor's view." On Sunday, West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar took a dig at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee saying that democracy survives on rule of law and not the rule of an 'individual'.

"Democracy survives on rule of law, not the rule of an individual. I hope she (West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee) looks into it. She is mandated by the constitution to sit for a dialogue with Governor", stated Dhankhar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ALS may now be diagnosed with simple, reliable blood tests: Study

ALS may now be diagnosed with simple, reliable blood tests: Study

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice; Scientists want Britain to back COVID patent waivers and more

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global
4
Study finds Zika vaccine shows better results in preclinical studies

Study finds Zika vaccine shows better results in preclinical studies

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022