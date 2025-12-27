Thailand and Cambodia Reach Ceasefire After Intense Border Clashes

Thailand and Cambodia agreed on Saturday to end the worst border clashes they have faced in recent years. The conflict included exchanges of rocket fire and artillery barrages, and even fighter jet sorties.

A joint statement issued by their defense ministers confirmed the ceasefire, which took effect at noon (0500 GMT). The agreement stipulates that current troop deployments must remain unchanged, avoiding further escalation of tensions.

The clashes, which reignited in early December after the breakdown of a ceasefire previously brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump, claimed at least 101 lives and displaced over half a million people on both sides of the border.

