Tragedy Strikes as Bus Overturns in Vietnam's Yen Bai Province

In a tragic incident, a bus carrying a charity group overturned in Vietnam's northern province of Yen Bai, leading to the deaths of at least seven passengers, as reported by state-run media.

The 29-seat vehicle was navigating a mountainous road when it flipped and was severely damaged. Rescue teams managed to save 10 survivors, while others remained trapped as of 10:30 a.m. Heavy machinery was deployed to assist in the extraction efforts.

Authorities, including police and military units, are actively involved in the rescue mission, though calls to local officials went unanswered. An investigation into the suspected brake failure that caused the crash is currently underway, according to the Vietnam News Agency.

(With inputs from agencies.)