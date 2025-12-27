Left Menu

Congress Leader's Arrest Sparks Debate Over AI-Generated Photo

A Congress leader, N Subarahmanian, was taken into custody for sharing an AI-generated photograph involving Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Unnikrishnan Potty, a Sabarimala gold case accused. He contends the image was from a video. The incident highlights tensions over freedom of speech and government criticism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 27-12-2025 09:51 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 09:51 IST
Congress Leader's Arrest Sparks Debate Over AI-Generated Photo
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A prominent Congress leader, N Subarahmanian, finds himself at the center of a controversy involving an AI-generated photograph. On Saturday, police detained him for allegedly posting a manipulated image of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Unnikrishnan Potty, who is embroiled in the Sabarimala gold scandal.

According to Chevayoor police, Subarahmanian, a member of the Political Affairs Committee of Congress's state unit, was taken into custody after a case was filed against him. The image he posted stirred debate about its authenticity; Subarahmanian argues that it was derived from a legitimate video published by the Chief Minister's Office.

The incident raises significant questions about the freedom of expression in India's political landscape. Subarahmanian criticized the government for allegedly detaining individuals who voice concerns against the Chief Minister. Officials noted that further decisions regarding Subarahmanian's arrest would follow detailed interrogation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jharkhand's Silver Jubilee: A Year of Milestones and Memories

Jharkhand's Silver Jubilee: A Year of Milestones and Memories

 India
2
Tumultuous 2025: Punjab's Struggles and Triumphs

Tumultuous 2025: Punjab's Struggles and Triumphs

 India
3
Una Schools Adapt to Cold: Revised Winter Hours

Una Schools Adapt to Cold: Revised Winter Hours

 India
4
A Year of Chaos and Triumph in Indian Boxing: Champions Emerge Amid Turbulence

A Year of Chaos and Triumph in Indian Boxing: Champions Emerge Amid Turbulen...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025