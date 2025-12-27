Congress Leader's Arrest Sparks Debate Over AI-Generated Photo

A prominent Congress leader, N Subarahmanian, finds himself at the center of a controversy involving an AI-generated photograph. On Saturday, police detained him for allegedly posting a manipulated image of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Unnikrishnan Potty, who is embroiled in the Sabarimala gold scandal.

According to Chevayoor police, Subarahmanian, a member of the Political Affairs Committee of Congress's state unit, was taken into custody after a case was filed against him. The image he posted stirred debate about its authenticity; Subarahmanian argues that it was derived from a legitimate video published by the Chief Minister's Office.

The incident raises significant questions about the freedom of expression in India's political landscape. Subarahmanian criticized the government for allegedly detaining individuals who voice concerns against the Chief Minister. Officials noted that further decisions regarding Subarahmanian's arrest would follow detailed interrogation.

