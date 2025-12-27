Left Menu

England Fights Back in Fourth Ashes Test Thriller

England is closing in on a much-needed victory in the fourth Ashes test, requiring 98 runs with eight wickets in hand. England's bowlers, led by Brydon Carse, delivered a stellar performance to bundle out Australia for 132 in their second innings.

England is inching toward a crucial victory in the fourth Ashes test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, standing at 77 for two at tea on the second day. Needing just 98 more runs to secure the win, opener Zak Crawley remains unbeaten on 22 alongside Jacob Bethell.

Mitchell Starc disrupted England's early momentum by dismissing opener Ben Duckett for 34 runs, halting a burgeoning 51-run partnership with Crawley. Brydon Carse, who took center stage earlier with the ball, was promoted to number three but fell for just six runs.

Australia's batting faltered significantly, ending their second innings at 132, with the latter half of the lineup collapsing for a mere 34 runs. England's attack, spearheaded by Carse and skipper Ben Stokes, capitalized on the situation to regain their grip on the match.

