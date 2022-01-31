Left Menu

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 31-01-2022 17:41 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 17:14 IST
Iranian minister to head large trade delegation to UAE - Tehran Times
Reza Fatemi-Amin Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Iran's Minister of Industry, Mines and Trade will visit the United Arab Emirates with a large economic delegation from Feb. 6, Iran's English-language Tehran Times newspaper reported on Monday.

"During the three-day visit, Reza Fatemi-Amin will also meet with the UAE government and private sector officials to discuss economic and trade relations," the newspaper added.

