Iranian minister to head large trade delegation to UAE - Tehran Times

Iran's Minister of Industry, Mines and Trade will visit the United Arab Emirates with a large economic delegation from Feb. 6, Iran's English-language Tehran Times newspaper reported on Monday.

"During the three-day visit, Reza Fatemi-Amin will also meet with the UAE government and private sector officials to discuss economic and trade relations," the newspaper added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)