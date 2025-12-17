Bravery at Bondi: Remembering the Heroes of Sydney's Tragic Event
In a tragic mass shooting at Sydney’s Bondi Beach, three individuals, including a couple in their 60s and a man named Reuven Morrison, died heroically confronting the gunmen. The attack, deemed an act of terrorism, targeted a Jewish holiday event. Their courageous actions are being honored as selfless acts of bravery.
A Sydney shopowner is hailed as a hero for disarming one of the gunmen involved in a mass shooting at Bondi Beach. The attack, targeting a Jewish holiday event, claimed the lives of three individuals, including a couple and another man remembered for their bravery in confronting the shooters.
The couple, Boris and Sofia Gurman, both in their 60s, tragically lost their lives after tackling a gunman. Dashcam footage, verified by Reuters, captured the harrowing moment when an older man in a lavender shirt wrestled with a shooter for a long-barrelled weapon before being fatally shot.
An additional victim, Reuven Morrison, was shot dead after attempting to stop the violence. Evidence suggests the attack was inspired by Islamic State and targeted the Jewish community. Ahmed al Ahmed, a brave bystander, is recovering in hospital after disarming one of the shooters. Public support for Ahmed has garnered donations exceeding A$2.4 million.
(With inputs from agencies.)
