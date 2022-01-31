Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 31-01-2022 19:21 IST
Price of areca, coconuts
Following are prices of areca and coconut: Areca (per quintal) Old Supari : Rs 48000 to Rs 53500 model Rs 51500 New Supari : Rs 40000 to Rs 45000 model Rs 43000 Koka : Rs 30000 to Rs 39000 model Rs 35000 Coconut [per thousand]: 1st quality: Rs 18000 to Rs 20000 model Rs 19000 2nd quality: Rs 10000 to Rs 16000 model Rs 14000.

