Vice Army Chief Lt Gen C P Mohanty retires

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2022 19:31 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 19:31 IST
Lieutenant General C P Mohanty superannuated as Vice Army Chief on Monday, an official statement said.

Mohanty took charge as Vice Army Chief on February 1 last year.

He was heading the Army's Southern Command when he was appointed as Vice Chief of the Army Staff (VCOAS).

''Lieutenant General CP Mohanty, Vice Chief of Army Staff (VCOAS) superannuated today,'' the Indian Army tweeted.

''In a solemn ceremony, VCOAS laid a wreath at the National War Memorial (NWM) to honour the bravehearts and also reviewed the Guard of Honour at the South Block Lawns,'' it said.

An alumnus of Indian Military College, Dehradun, and National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, Mohanty was commissioned into the Rajput Regiment on June 12, 1982.

He had the unique distinction of commanding two brigades -- first on the Line of Actual Control and second at the multinational UN Brigade in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

During his service, he also commanded the Rangiya-based division in a counter-insurgency environment and the Sikkim-based Trishakti Corps immediately after the Doklam incident.

