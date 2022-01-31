U.S. issues Myanmar-related sanctions - Treasury website

The United States on Monday imposed sanctions on seven individuals and two entities connected to Myanmar, the U.S. Treasury said on its website.

The sanctions come a year after Myanmar's military took power in a coup after complaining of fraud in a November 2020 general election won by democracy champion Aung San Suu Kyi's party. Election monitoring groups found no evidence of mass fraud.

