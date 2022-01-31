Left Menu

Punjab Roadways director in CBI net for accepting Rs 2 lakh bribe

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday caught the Director of Punjab Roadways, Paramjit Singh, IAS, red-handed from Chandigarh while accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday caught the Director of Punjab Roadways, Paramjit Singh, IAS, red-handed from Chandigarh while accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh. The CBI said that a case was registered against the Director (an IAS officer), Punjab Roadways, Chandigarh, on a complaint. It was alleged that the complainant was due for promotion to the rank of General Manager, for which DPC was constituted in January 2022 and the Director was of the said DPC.

It was further alleged that the accused had demanded a bribe of Rs 5 lakh from the complainant for recommending his name to Principal Secretary, Transport, Government of Punjab, for promotion to the rank of General Manager. It was also alleged that the bribe was negotiated and the accused had finally agreed to accept Rs 2 lakh from the complainant. He also allegedly threatened the complainant to bear the consequences in case the said bribe amount was not paid to him.

Searches are being conducted at the premises of the accused in Chandigarh and Mohali. (ANI)

