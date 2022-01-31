I'm sorry, UK PM Johnson says after lockdown party report
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson apologised on Monday after a report into lockdown parties held at his Downing Street residence criticised serious failures at the heart of government.
"I want to say sorry," Johnson told parliament.
