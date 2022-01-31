President highlights PM MITRA Parks and various initiatives to boost integrated textile value chain

The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind addressed the joint sitting of two Houses of the Parliament, here today. The President, in his address, highlighted the PM MITRA Parks and various initiatives taken by the Centre to boost the integrated textile value chain.

In his speech, the President said, "Along with developing new areas, my government is restoring our traditional strength in domains in which we possess centuries of experience. In this direction, my government has approved seven Mega Integrated Textile Regions and Apparel Parks with an investment of about Rupees 4,500 crore. This will facilitate integrated textile value chain. These mega textile parks will attract both Indian and foreign investors, and create lakhs of new employment opportunities".

Referring to the 14 key PLI schemes with an outlay of more than Rupees 1 lakh 97 thousand crore launched by the Government to fully realize the potential of the manufacturing sector and to create new opportunities for the youth, the President said these PLI schemes will not only help transform India as a global manufacturing hub but also create over 60 lakh jobs.

(With Inputs from PIB)