Plea in SC seeks release of salary of daily wage workers of tiger reserves in Uttar Pradesh

A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking the release of the pending salary of daily wage workers working as forest staff in tiger reserves and protected areas in Uttar Pradesh. The petitioner submitted that owing to the acute financial crisis resulting from non-payment of salaries of more than 13 months, daily wage workers of three tiger reserves (Pilibhit Tiger Reserve, Dudhwa Tiger Reserve and Amangarh Tiger Reserve) as well as their family members are on the verge of starvation.

The petitioner sought to issue direction to Uttar Pradesh State to forthwith release the salaries which is due to the daily wage workers working in Pilibhit Tiger Reserve, Dudhwa Tiger Reserve, Amangarh Tiger Reserve and Katarnia Ghat Wildlife Sanctuary, Uttar Pradesh. The plea filed by Wildlife Activist and lawyer Gaurav Kumar Bansal also sought to constitute a High-Level Committee to suggest measures for mitigation of the hardship which the daily wage workers are bound to face during the performance of their duties.

The petitioner said that due to the issue of non-payment of 13 months salary to more than 1,200 daily wage workers working as forest staff in tiger reserves and protected areas in Uttar Pradesh, the state government has not only played with the dignity of such persons but has also underestimated the important role which these people play in protecting and conserving these places. Citing the example of the wife of a daily wage worker of Pilibhit Tiger Reserve who committed suicide due to financial hardship, Bansal has requested the intervention of the Supreme Court.

Bansal also apprised the Court about the legal interview carried out by himself. (ANI)

