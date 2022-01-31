Man held for trying to convert people to Christianity: Police
- Country:
- India
A 40-year-old man was arrested here for allegedly trying to lure people to convert to Christianity saying that the new religion would rid them of cancer, police said on Monday.
The Kishanpur police station's SHO Ashutosh Singh identified the accused as Phool Singh of Silmi village under his police station area.
Singh said the case against the man was lodged on Sunday on a complaint by the members of a Hindu organisation.
The man was arrested and was remanded in judicial custody after he was produced before a court here, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hindu
- Singh
- Phool Singh
- SHO Ashutosh Singh
- Kishanpur
- Christianity
ALSO READ
More relieved than happy to have pulled off Indian Open: BAI secretary general Singhania
Mumbai: 4 cops get show-cause notice for 'secret meeting' between Param Bir Singh, Sachin Waze
Dr Jitendra Singh releases CSIR Guidelines on Disinfection Technologies for Mitigation of SARS-CoV-2 Transmission
Fresh charges slapped on Yati Narsinghanand
U'khand Assembly polls: Harak Singh Rawat has not joined Congress yet, says Harish Rawat