Man held for trying to convert people to Christianity: Police

A 40-year-old man was arrested here for allegedly trying to lure people to convert to Christianity saying that the new religion would rid them of cancer, police said on Monday.

The Kishanpur police station's SHO Ashutosh Singh identified the accused as Phool Singh of Silmi village under his police station area.

Singh said the case against the man was lodged on Sunday on a complaint by the members of a Hindu organisation.

The man was arrested and was remanded in judicial custody after he was produced before a court here, he said.

