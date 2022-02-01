BSP releases list of 61 candidates for UP polls

The BSP on Monday released a list of 61 candidates for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, fielding Santosh Kumar Tripathi against Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya from Sirathu constituency in Kaushambi district.

In its latest list, the BSP has given tickets to 15 Scheduled Castes and nine Muslims.

The party has fielded Ravi Prakash Maurya from Ayodhya assembly constituency.

Kaushambi and Ayodhya will vote in the fifth phase on February 27.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)