UP: Three girls die after roof of house in brick kiln collapses

Three girls, one of whom was two-month-old, died when the roof of a house in a brick kiln collapsed on them late on Monday night, police said.

The incident occurred on the Baghpat-Meerut highway. The house was built for the brick kiln labourers.

The deceased have been identified as Shahrana (15), her sister Sania (12) and two-month-old Mahira, police said.

The bodies have been sent for post mortem, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)