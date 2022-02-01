Left Menu

UP: Three girls die after roof of house in brick kiln collapses

PTI | Baghpat | Updated: 01-02-2022 00:49 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 00:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Three girls, one of whom was two-month-old, died when the roof of a house in a brick kiln collapsed on them late on Monday night, police said.

The incident occurred on the Baghpat-Meerut highway. The house was built for the brick kiln labourers.

The deceased have been identified as Shahrana (15), her sister Sania (12) and two-month-old Mahira, police said.

The bodies have been sent for post mortem, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

