Blinken spoke to Palestinian President Abbas on Monday - State Dept
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas by phone on Monday, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said at a regular press briefing.
Blinken and Abbas discussed "the need to improve quality of life for the Palestinian people in tangible ways" and the need for reform within the Palestinian Authority, Price said.
