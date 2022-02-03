Left Menu

16 states, UTs achieve 100 pc first dose COVID-19 vaccination coverage

A total of 16 states and union territories have achieved 100 per cent first dose COVID-19 vaccination coverage, Health Ministry said on Thursday.

A total of 16 states and union territories have achieved 100 per cent first dose COVID-19 vaccination coverage, Health Ministry said on Thursday. The ministry said four states or union territories have achieved around 96 to 99 per cent first dose of COVID-19 vaccination coverage.

"A total of 16 states, UTs have achieved 100 per cent first dose vaccination coverage, four states and UTs are between 96-99 per cent," joint secretary of Union health ministry Lav Agarwal said at a press conference. He said the present data indicates that unlike evidence during the earlier COVID-19 surge, the current variant surge is not associated with higher chances of complications or deaths in COVID-19 positive patients.

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed 168.40 Crore (168,40,41,689) today. (ANI)

