2 Naxals killed in Bihar encounter

Two Maoists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Bihar's Lakhisarai district and a cache of arms and ammunition was seized, officials said on Thursday.

The operation was led by the 32nd battalion of the paramilitary Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) along with teams of the district police and the special task force of the state.

An exchange of fire took place between the security forces and the Naxals near Ghoghi Kodasi under Piribazar police station area of the district on Wednesday, the officials said.

Two Naxals identified as Virendra Koda and Jagdish Koda were killed during the encounter, and their bodies were recovered on February 2, a senior SSB officer said.

A self-loading rifle (SLR), a countrymade pistol, 177 live bullets, a bomb and a wireless set were recovered from the encounter site, he said.

