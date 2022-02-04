Pune: Three killed, several injured in slab collapse

At least three persons were killed and eight to ten others injured after a slab of an under-construction building collapsed in Shastrinagar locality of Yerawada area here on late Thursday night, police said.

Fire brigade and police personnel were engaged in rescuing those who were trapped under the debris, said a senior police official.

The incident took place in the building's basement, he said.

