Delhi: Man held for stealing 590 LED TVs

A 39-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly stealing 590 LED television sets by creating fake e-ways bills. The accused was identified as Dinesh Chittlangia and he was working as a manager at the complainant's company.

The complainant, Kamal Toshniwal, had filed a complaint with police, alleging that a few LED TVs were missing from his godown. On checking the e-way bills, the police found that 590 LED TVs were transported in two trucks to an unidentified location. A case has been registered under Section 408 of IPC and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

