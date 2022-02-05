Left Menu

Delhi: Man held for stealing 590 LED TVs

A 39-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly stealing 590 LED television sets by creating fake e-ways bills.

Updated: 05-02-2022 18:08 IST | Created: 05-02-2022 18:08 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
A 39-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly stealing 590 LED television sets by creating fake e-ways bills. The accused was identified as Dinesh Chittlangia and he was working as a manager at the complainant's company.

The complainant, Kamal Toshniwal, had filed a complaint with police, alleging that a few LED TVs were missing from his godown. On checking the e-way bills, the police found that 590 LED TVs were transported in two trucks to an unidentified location. A case has been registered under Section 408 of IPC and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

