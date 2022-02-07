Left Menu

2 men arrested for manhandling cops in Thane

The two brothers then started abusing the two-wheeler owner. When the policemen tried to stop them, the two brothers allegedly abused and manhandled them, the official said.

The police later arrested the two men and registered a case against them under Indian Penal Code Sections 353 (assault or use of criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 34 (common intention), the official said.

Representational image. Image Credit: ANI
Two brothers were arrested on Monday for allegedly abusing and manhandling security personnel at a police station in Maharashtra's Thane city, an official said.

The incident took place around Sunday midnight when the two men, both in their 30s, came to Shrinagar police station here to lodge a complaint in connection with an accident of their car.

Another person also came there at the same time to file a police complaint pertaining to the same accident involving his two-wheeler, an official from the Shrinagar police station said. The two brothers then started abusing the two-wheeler owner. When the policemen tried to stop them, the two brothers allegedly abused and manhandled them, the official said.

The police later arrested the two men and registered a case against them under Indian Penal Code Sections 353 (assault or use of criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 34 (common intention), the official said.

