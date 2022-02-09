British PM Johnson to visit Poland for talks on Ukraine -source
Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 09-02-2022 14:08 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 14:06 IST
- Country:
- Poland
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will visit Poland on Thursday, a source in the Polish presidential palace told Reuters on Wednesday.
Johnson will meet Polish President Andrzej Duda and Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki for talks on the security situation surrounding Ukraine, the source said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Boris Johnson
- Andrzej Duda
- Johnson
- British
- Polish
- Ukraine
- Poland
- Mateusz
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Chris Evans to star opposite Dwayne Johnson in holiday action-comedy tentatively titled 'Red One'
Chris Evans joins Dwayne Johnson in Amazon's holiday film 'Red One'
We understand concern over UK PM Johnson's lockdown birthday party, minister says
UK PM Johnson under fresh pressure over lockdown birthday bash
Polish PM says he is concerned by German reaction to Russian threat