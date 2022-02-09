Fake notes with face value of Rs 5 lakh seized, 2 persons arrested

Two persons were arrested from the city's EM Bypass area following seizure of fake Indian currency notes (FICN) with a face value of Rs 5 lakh from their possession, a senior police officer said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off from the Military Intelligence, a joint raid was conducted by Military Intelligence and the Anti-FICN team of STF of Kolkata Police near Captain Bheri in the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, when the two accused were arrested, he said.

A total of 1,129 FICNs of Rs 500-note denominations with a face value of Rs 5,64,500 have been seized from their possession, the officer added.

