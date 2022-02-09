Indian Army implements Radio Frequency Identification of ammunition inventory

The Indian Army commenced implementation of Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tagging of its ammunition inventory today. The first consignment of RFID tagged ammunition, comprising three lots of 5.56mm ammunition was despatched from Ammunition Factory Khadki to Central Ammunition Depot (CAD) Pulgaon. The event was flagged off by the Director General Ordnance Services.

The RFID implementation has been steered by the Ordnance Services Directorate of the Indian Army, in conjunction with Munitions India Limited (MIL), Pune, the newly created entity formed post corporatisation of the Ordnance Factories Board (OFB).

The RFID tagging is in conformity with global standards in consultation with GS-1 India, a Global Standards organisation set up by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. The RFID tags will be interpreted and used for assets tracking by the Enterprise Resource Application run by the Computerised Inventory Control Group (CICG) of the Ordnance Services Directorate.

The implementation of the RFID solution for ammunition asset visibility will transform management of ammunition and bring in a quantum jump in ammunition lot management and tracking capability. The endeavour will make ammunition storage and use by soldiers safer and provide enhanced satisfaction to the field Army. The implementation shall lead to increased efficiency in all technical activities carried out in Ammunition Depots and reduce inventory carrying costs.

(With Inputs from PIB)