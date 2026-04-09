Congress Backs Down in Baramati: A Move for Political Decorum

The Congress party, in an unexpected move, has withdrawn its candidate from the Baramati assembly bypoll, citing the need to respect Maharashtra's political decorum. This decision aligns with the recent tragic death of former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash.

Akash More, the Congress candidate, withdrew his nomination under the leadership's directive, despite the election planning to proceed as scheduled with voting set for April 23 and counting on May 4.

State Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal emphasized that the withdrawal wasn't influenced by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's request for an uncontested election and assured that Congress will re-enter the political arena with renewed vigor in future elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)