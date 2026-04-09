Peaceful Polls: Dharmanagar By-Election Sees Strong Turnout
The Dharmanagar Assembly constituency by-election in Tripura reported a voter turnout of 52.76% by 1 PM. Organized with tight security and webcasting at all booths, the polling has proceeded without incidents despite concerns over potential cyclonic conditions. The bypoll is contested by six candidates, with 46,142 voters participating.
- Country:
- India
The Dharmanagar Assembly constituency by-election in Tripura witnessed a voter turnout of 52.76% by 1 PM, with polling proceeding smoothly and peacefully. Returning Officer (RO) Debjani Choudhury assured that tight security measures have been implemented to facilitate a fair and violence-free election process.
The byelection, which was necessitated by the demise of BJP MLA Biswa Bandhu Sen, saw voters actively participating across 55 booths from 7 AM. To ensure transparency, measures such as webcasting and the use of EVMs with VVPATs have been put in place.
Despite an impending cyclone warning, arrangements like sheds have been provided to ensure that all 46,142 eligible voters can cast their votes without disruption. The election, with its robust security and absence of any unrest, demonstrates a commitment to maintaining democratic integrity.
- READ MORE ON:
- Byelection
- Dharmanagar
- Tripura
- Polling
- Security
- Webcasting
- VVPAT
- Election
- Transparency
- MLA
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