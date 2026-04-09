Stock Market Tensions Rise Amid Mideast Ceasefire Uncertainty

U.S. stock futures experienced a decline on Thursday as investors turned cautious following a brief market rally. The resurgence of tensions in the Middle East ceasefire drew attention, coinciding with a crucial U.S. inflation report set for release later in the day.

President Donald Trump reaffirmed his commitment to maintaining military assets in the Middle East until a peace deal is struck with Iran, warning of severe escalation if compliance fails. This announcement followed reports of continued hostilities despite a recent ceasefire agreement.

Oil prices saw a slight rebound, driven by uncertainty surrounding energy flow through the Strait of Hormuz. Although U.S. energy stocks edged up in premarket trading, broader economic indicators, including the personal consumption expenditure figures and consumer prices index, remain key focal points for investors navigating these volatile times.

(With inputs from agencies.)