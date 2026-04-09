Left Menu

Samrat Choudhary: The Awaited Rise to Bihar's Top Seat

Speculation rises as posters in Patna suggest Samrat Choudhary as Bihar's next CM. With Nitish Kumar heading to Delhi as Rajya Sabha MP, Choudhary, backed by BJP, is a key contender. The BJP aims for a significant milestone with Bihar's first BJP-led government post-'Kharmaas'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 09-04-2026 15:05 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 15:05 IST
Samrat Choudhary: The Awaited Rise to Bihar's Top Seat
Samrat Choudhary
  • Country:
  • India

Posters went up outside the BJP office in Patna, speculating that Samrat Choudhary, Bihar's Deputy CM, may head the new state government as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar departs for Delhi to be sworn in as a Rajya Sabha MP.

Choudhary, considered a strong candidate for the chief ministerial position, has seen a rapid ascent within the BJP ranks. As discussions ensue, the BJP is poised to form its first-ever government in Bihar after the Hindu calendar period of 'Kharmaas'.

Despite the fervor around Choudhary's potential leadership, final decisions lie with BJP's top leadership. All eyes are on the BJP's upcoming power moves, significantly involving top leaders for the upcoming government formation in Bihar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Delhi Man Dies Opposing Petrol Theft

Tragedy Strikes: Delhi Man Dies Opposing Petrol Theft

 India
2
Indian Trade Delegation Heads to Washington for Key Talks

Indian Trade Delegation Heads to Washington for Key Talks

 Global
3
Sikkim School Bans Personal Reels During Duty Hours

Sikkim School Bans Personal Reels During Duty Hours

 India
4
Amazon Expands Pharmacy Services with Eli Lilly Weight-Loss Pill

Amazon Expands Pharmacy Services with Eli Lilly Weight-Loss Pill

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No tech fix yet: Deepfakes are outpacing detection systems

Europe’s AI Act expands reach to autonomous agents

Blockchain set to transform project governance, but adoption faces structural barriers

Higher education embraces AI to cut costs and improve access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026