Samrat Choudhary: The Awaited Rise to Bihar's Top Seat

Posters went up outside the BJP office in Patna, speculating that Samrat Choudhary, Bihar's Deputy CM, may head the new state government as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar departs for Delhi to be sworn in as a Rajya Sabha MP.

Choudhary, considered a strong candidate for the chief ministerial position, has seen a rapid ascent within the BJP ranks. As discussions ensue, the BJP is poised to form its first-ever government in Bihar after the Hindu calendar period of 'Kharmaas'.

Despite the fervor around Choudhary's potential leadership, final decisions lie with BJP's top leadership. All eyes are on the BJP's upcoming power moves, significantly involving top leaders for the upcoming government formation in Bihar.

(With inputs from agencies.)