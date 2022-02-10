Left Menu

Indian Army conducts Hackathon at MCTE, Mhow to promote expertise in use of emerging technologies

The event, “Sainya Ranakshetram”, was conducted from 01 Oct 2021 to 31 Dec 2021 in collaboration with the Rashtriya Raksha University, in which over 15000 participants took part.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2022 19:34 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 19:34 IST
Indian Army conducts Hackathon at MCTE, Mhow to promote expertise in use of emerging technologies
Chief of the Army Staff General MM Naravane felicitated the winners of the Hackathon during an online ceremony held today. Image Credit: Twitter(@prodefkohima)
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to promote proficiency and expertise in the use of emerging technologies, and showcase the technological side of the Indian Army, a first-of-its-kind Hackathon was conducted at the Military College of Telecommunication Engineering (MCTE), Mhow under the overall guidance of the Shimla based Army Training Command (ARTRAC).

The event, "Sainya Ranakshetram", was conducted from 01 Oct 2021 to 31 Dec 2021 in collaboration with the Rashtriya Raksha University, in which over 15000 participants took part. The event was conducted virtually over the Internet and comprised a number of challenges based on Secure Coding, Software Defined Radio exploitation and Cyber Offensive skills. The highlights of the event included participants competing with each other in cyber space against simulated threats. The event also hosted a number of training sessions and expert talks for the participants. Cyber enthusiasts from across the country took part in the event, with substantial response from rural and remote areas.

Chief of the Army Staff General MM Naravane felicitated the winners of the Hackathon during an online ceremony held today. While acknowledging that cyber threats from a host of actors were one of the most critical challenges faced by the Nation today, the COAS said the Indian Army was alive to the threat and had taken a number of steps to consolidate its capabilities in the cyber domain. He lauded the efforts made by the organisers and the participants for their motivation, zeal and spirit towards each activity during the Hackathon. He also wished them the best for their future endeavours, adding that this maiden effort would grow and evolve over time to encourage innovation and creativity in young minds.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death in five months; Purdue Pharma bankruptcy mediator says Sacklers, US states closer to deal over opioid claims and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death ...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022