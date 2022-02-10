Indian Army conducts Hackathon at MCTE, Mhow to promote expertise in use of emerging technologies

In a bid to promote proficiency and expertise in the use of emerging technologies, and showcase the technological side of the Indian Army, a first-of-its-kind Hackathon was conducted at the Military College of Telecommunication Engineering (MCTE), Mhow under the overall guidance of the Shimla based Army Training Command (ARTRAC).

The event, "Sainya Ranakshetram", was conducted from 01 Oct 2021 to 31 Dec 2021 in collaboration with the Rashtriya Raksha University, in which over 15000 participants took part. The event was conducted virtually over the Internet and comprised a number of challenges based on Secure Coding, Software Defined Radio exploitation and Cyber Offensive skills. The highlights of the event included participants competing with each other in cyber space against simulated threats. The event also hosted a number of training sessions and expert talks for the participants. Cyber enthusiasts from across the country took part in the event, with substantial response from rural and remote areas.

Chief of the Army Staff General MM Naravane felicitated the winners of the Hackathon during an online ceremony held today. While acknowledging that cyber threats from a host of actors were one of the most critical challenges faced by the Nation today, the COAS said the Indian Army was alive to the threat and had taken a number of steps to consolidate its capabilities in the cyber domain. He lauded the efforts made by the organisers and the participants for their motivation, zeal and spirit towards each activity during the Hackathon. He also wished them the best for their future endeavours, adding that this maiden effort would grow and evolve over time to encourage innovation and creativity in young minds.

(With Inputs from PIB)