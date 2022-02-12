Blinken says U.S. prepared for Russian diplomacy or aggression on Ukraine
But America was also prepared in case Moscow chooses the path of aggression, he said. "If President Putin decides to take military action, we will swiftly impose severe economic sanctions in coordination with allies and partners around the globe," Blinken told a news conference.
- Country:
- Fiji
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he will speak to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Saturday, adding that Washington and its allies would swiftly impose severe economic sanctions if Russia invades Ukraine.
Blinken, speaking from Fiji where he attended a meeting with Pacific leaders, said if Russia was genuinely interested in resolving the Ukraine crisis through diplomacy, Washington was prepared to play its part. But America was also prepared in case Moscow chooses the path of aggression, he said.
"If President Putin decides to take military action, we will swiftly impose severe economic sanctions in coordination with allies and partners around the globe," Blinken told a news conference. "We will bolster Ukraine's ability to defend itself, we will reinforce our allies on eastern flank of NATO." Blinken told reporters he would ask Lavrov about Russia's response to U.S. proposals to resolve the crisis.
"So far, we've only seen escalation from Moscow. This is a pivotal moment: we're prepared for whatever should happen." Asked about a report the United States would evacuate its embassy in Kyiv given warnings of an imminent invasion by Russia, Blinken said he would have more to say about the embassy in the coming hours.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Russia does not want war with Ukraine, says Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov
U.S. using Ukraine to heat up tensions with Moscow, says Russia's Lavrov
Russia's Lavrov, Germany's Baerbock to speak by phone later on Friday -Ifax
United Breweries Q3 profit down 28% to Rs 91 cr
Hyderabad look to consolidate lead at top against shaky NorthEast United