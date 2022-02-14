Left Menu

Woman, boy held over murder charges in Rajasthan

PTI | Jaisalmer | Updated: 14-02-2022 23:58 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 23:58 IST
Woman, boy held over murder charges in Rajasthan
A 24-year old woman was arrested and a 14-year-old boy detained in connection with the murder of the woman's minor son in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer district, police said.

The woman's 10-year-old son had seen his mother and his 14-year old cousin in an intimate position on February 9, they said.

Fearing that he will disclose it to the family members, the woman and the boy murdered him and dumped the body in a well, police added.

The body was recovered on the morning of February 10, they said.

Based on suspicion, police detained the woman and the nephew of her husband. During interrogation, it came to light that the duo had an illicit relationship and the woman's son had seen both of them in an intimate position, following which they killed the boy, Circle Officer of Jaisalmer Priyanka Yadav said.

The woman was arrested while the minor was detained in connection with the murder, she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

