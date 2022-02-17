Left Menu

Maha: Shiv Sena leader booked for rape, forced abortion in Pune

PTI | Pune | Updated: 17-02-2022 13:30 IST
Maha: Shiv Sena leader booked for rape, forced abortion in Pune
An offence has been registered against a local Shiv Sena leader in Maharashtra's Pune for allegedly raping a 24-year-old woman and forcing her to undergo an abortion, police said on Thursday.

Based on a complaint lodged by the woman, a case under section 376 (rape) and 313 (causing miscarriage without woman's consent) of the IPC has been registered against Raghunath Kuchik, the general secretary of the Shiv Sena's labour wing Bhartiya Kamgar Sena, an official from Shivaji Nagar police station said.

''Kuchik had befriended the woman on a social media platform. According to the complaint, he allegedly established physical relations with her by promising to marry her,'' the official said.

The complainant was also forced to undergo an abortion when she became pregnant, he said.

Meanwhile, Kuchik, who is the deputy leader of the Shiv Sena, refuted the allegations terming them as baseless and claimed that he was honey-trapped by the woman.

