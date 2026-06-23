Russian strikes injure six in Ukraine, Kyiv issues air raid alert

Russian air strikes on Ukraine overnight left six people wounded, with multiple incidents reported in regions including Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, and Kharkiv.

Reuters | Six People Were Wounded In Russian Air Strikes On Ukraine Overnight | Updated: 23-06-2026 05:11 IST | Created: 23-06-2026 05:11 IST
Russian strikes injure six in Ukraine, Kyiv issues air raid alert
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Six people ​were wounded in ‌Russian air strikes ​on Ukraine overnight, local authorities said, and the capital of Kyiv ‌issued an air raid alert asking people to seek shelter in the early hours of Tuesday. Two people sought ‌medical help after Russian forces struck the southeastern region ‌of Zaporizhzhia, Governor Ivan Fedorov said on Telegram, and three more people were wounded in Sumy, in the north, late on ⁠Monday, ​emergency services ⁠said. A drone attack on Ukraine's second-largest city of Kharkiv left one ⁠woman wounded, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said on Telegram on Monday ​evening, and early on Tuesday, Kyiv authorities issued ⁠an air raid alert, asking people to seek shelter.

Reuters could not ⁠independently ​verify details of the latest strikes. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned last week that Russia was preparing ⁠a massive attack, as he seeks support from the Western allies ⁠for ⁠a peace deal while also pushing for Ukraine's fast-track admission to the European Union.

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