Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Norway and Senegal name unchanged teams

Norway coach Stale Solbakken named an unchanged ​side for Monday's World Cup Group I match against Senegal, keeping faith with the team ​who beat Iraq 4-1 in their tournament opener. Senegal also stuck ‌with ​the lineup that started their 3-1 defeat by France. Solbakken will again go with his first-choice attack with Alexander Sorloth and Antonio Nusa supporting Erling Haaland.

Get to Know: Darryn Peterson, Kansas

Field Level Media's Ethan Ward breaks down the top prospects in the 2026 NBA Draft. Darryn Peterson, Kansas

Brewers ‌activate RHP Brandon Woodruff (shoulder) from IL

The Milwaukee Brewers activated right-hander Brandon Woodruff from the injured list Monday and optioned left-hander Drew Rom in advance of a Monday's series opener at Cincinnati. Woodruff, 33, made six starts this season before going on the IL with right shoulder inflammation. He is 2-1 with a 3.60 ERA over 30 innings and scheduled to start against the Reds on Monday.

Christian Pulisic practices, ‌on track for USMNT group stage finale

Christian Pulisic practiced with the U.S. men's national team on Monday, his first team workout since straining his left calf in the World Cup-opening win ‌over Paraguay. Pulisic worked in the team setting and without the protective calf sleeve he wore in focused individual training sessions last week prior to the USMNT defeating Australia to move to 2-0 in Group D.

Soccer-Stadium gates for France v Iraq game in Philadelphia now open

World Cup organisers opened the gates at Philadelphia Stadium after a 40-minute delay after they had urged fans to stay away from the venue amid threatening weather in the area on Monday. In a statement issued ahead ⁠of the day's ​France v Iraq Group I game, organisers said gates ⁠would not open as scheduled because of inclement weather and advised supporters who were not already near the stadium not to travel.

Dodgers activate RHP Brock Stewart (foot) from injured list

The Los Angeles Dodgers activated right-hander Brock Stewart from the injured ⁠list Monday and optioned right-hander Chayce McDermott in advance of a road series opener against the Minnesota Twins. The move puts Stewart in position to face his former club this week. The 34-year-old was moved from the ​Twins to the Dodgers at last season's trade deadline.

Soccer-Milestone Messi sends Argentina to World Cup knockout stage

Lionel Messi rewrote the World Cup record books on Monday, becoming the tournament's all-time ⁠leading scorer with both goals in Argentina's 2-0 victory over Austria that secured the holders' passage to the last 32. Messi took his World Cup tally to 18 goals when he netted in the 38th and 95th minutes, despite an earlier stumble from ⁠the ​penalty spot, as Argentina secured their second win to move on to six points in Group J.

Wyndham Clark rises to No. 8 in world rankings after US Open

Wyndham Clark is once again a top-10 golfer in the world after capturing his second U.S. Open title in four years. Clark jumped 26 spots to No. 8 in the Official World Golf Ranking on Monday, ⁠one day after he won the third major of the 2026 season.

Soccer-France v Iraq World Cup game second half in Philadelphia delayed due to thunderstorms, FIFA says

France and Iraq players ⁠were left waiting in their dressing rooms at halftime ⁠after thunderstorms forced a delay to the start of the second half of their World Cup clash on Monday. A FIFA spokesperson said the game would resume at least 30 minutes from when the halftime break started.

Soccer-Messi breaks World Cup scoring record with a stunning double

Lionel Messi became the ‌all-time leading scorer in World ‌Cup history, netting twice during Argentina's 2-0 Group J win over Austria on Monday. The double also extended Messi's ​scoring streak to six consecutive World Cup matches.