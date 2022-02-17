U.N. political affairs chief says concerned about reports of ceasefire violations in Ukraine
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-02-2022 20:51 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 20:51 IST
- Country:
- United States
United Nations Political Affairs Chief Rosemary DiCarlo on Thursday said there is concern about reports of fresh ceasefire violations in Ukraine over the past several hours and called on all sides to exercise restraint.
"Whatever one believes about the prospect of such a confrontation, the reality is that the current situation is extremely dangerous," DiCarlo told a U.N. Security Council meeting on Ukraine, sounding the alarm as tensions between Russia and its ex-Soviet neighbor rise.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rosemary DiCarlo
- Security Council
- Ukraine
- U.N.
- Russia
- ex-Soviet
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S., Turkish presidential advisers discuss 'Russian aggression' in Ukraine
U.S., Turkish presidential advisers discuss 'Russian aggression' in Ukraine
French Foreign Minister: no indication for now that Russia ready to take action in Ukraine
Beijing hopes to raise its geopolitical stake in the Ukraine conflict
US, NATO 'ignored' Russia's key concerns over Ukraine, says President Putin