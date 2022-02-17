Left Menu

U.N. political affairs chief says concerned about reports of ceasefire violations in Ukraine

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-02-2022 20:51 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 20:51 IST
United Nations Political Affairs Chief Rosemary DiCarlo on Thursday said there is concern about reports of fresh ceasefire violations in Ukraine over the past several hours and called on all sides to exercise restraint.

"Whatever one believes about the prospect of such a confrontation, the reality is that the current situation is extremely dangerous," DiCarlo told a U.N. Security Council meeting on Ukraine, sounding the alarm as tensions between Russia and its ex-Soviet neighbor rise.

