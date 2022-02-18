PM Jugnauth remains determined to steer development projects in Mauritius

Government remains determined to accelerate efforts to steer development projects despite the challenges posed by COVID-19. These encompass not only key infrastructural projects, but also those geared towards enhancing the quality of life of all citizens across the country.

The Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, made this statement, this afternoon, during a key remittance ceremony organised by the National Housing Development Co. Ltd (NHDC Ltd), in Dagotière.

Fifteen families were handed over the keys to their social housing units at Residence Lavande in Dagotière, by various dignitaries along with the Prime Minister. These include: the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Housing and Land Use Planning, Minister of Tourism, Mr Louis Steven Obeegadoo; the Vice-Prime Minister, Minister of Education, Tertiary Education, Science and Technology, Mrs Leela Devi Dookun-Luchoomun; the High Commissioner of India to Mauritius, Ms K. Nandini Singla; and the Member of Parliament, Mr Yogida Sawmynaden.

In his address, Prime Minister Jugnauth underpinned the high value that Mauritius attaches to the support of India to Mauritius in wide-ranging fields, including the iconic Metro Express project, and high-profile infrastructure projects, that all have real and tangible impacts on the lives of all citizens. He thanked the Government of India for the years of consistent and increased support to Mauritius.

He reiterated Government's core objective of providing social housing for the vulnerable population and pointed out that social housing units will be constructed across different regions of the country in a bid to facilitate the social integration of the beneficiaries.

He recalled that Government ambitions to construct some 12,000 social housing units, and announced that the construction of 10,500 units are expected to be completed by June 2024. There are ongoing similar projects at Wooton and Agaléga, amongst others, he added.

Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth also dwelt on the various schemes and support programmes that have been extended to all categories of applicants as well as the Roof Slab Grant Scheme.

In addition, he called upon the beneficiaries of social housing units to keep their houses in proper condition, while highlighting that Rs 525 million have been disbursed for the maintenance of NHDC social housing units since 2015.

Furthermore, he reaffirmed his intent to work relentlessly to cater for the aspirations and needs of the population as per the confidence and responsibility entrusted to them by the citizens.

As for DPM Steven Obeegadoo, he stated that through this initiative, Government is accompanying the beneficiaries towards a new start in their lives to forge a better future and enable them to contribute to the socioeconomic progress of the country.

He spoke of the partnership between the Indian Government and Mauritius for the construction of social housing units in Dagotière and Mare Tabac for a total cost of USD 45 million. These projects have been made possible by way of donation of USD 20 million and a line of credit of USD 25 million, he informed.

He expressed gratitude to the Indian Government, which he said, stands by Mauritius to meet the challenges of development and accompanies us on the path of social and economic progress.

Besides, the DPM indicated that the Lavande NHDC Housing Estate that comprises 656 housing units, was set up at a total cost of Rs 1.3 billion, adding that Government is offering a subsidy of Rs 1.2 million on each unit that costs Rs 1.9 million.

He recalled that various social housing schemes have been extended to the most vulnerable citizens, including Hardship Cases, such as the wavering of deposit. He also indicated that since November 2019, some 1,900 social housing units have been delivered.

Residence Lavande

Each social housing unit is of 62 m2, and various facilities including two children's playgrounds, a jogging track, an outdoor gym, a football pitch, a commercial space, a green space, and a multipurpose hall will be available at the NHDC Estate.

(With Inputs from APO)