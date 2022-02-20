2 ITBP personnel injured in Manipur IED blast

Two personnel of border guarding force ITBP were injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in poll-bound Manipur on Sunday, officials said.

The incident was reported around 8 pm in the Wangoo Tera area of Kakching district, about 45 kms from state capital Imphal.

Constables Gaurav Rai and Girija Shankar have been injured in the blast, they said. An Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) party along with a state police personnel were conducting an area domination patrol when the blast took place, they said.

The troops were part of the 'E' company of the 610 ITBP election battalion deployed for poll duties in the state. The injured troops are stated to be out of danger and have been admitted to the Kakching civil hospital.

Assembly elections in the northeastern state will be held in two phases on February 28 and March 5. Counting of votes will be held on March 10.

