Smoke seen over defence ministry intelligence HQ in Kyiv - witness
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 24-02-2022 16:48 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 16:22 IST
Black smoke was seen rising over the Ukrainian defence ministry intelligence headquarters in central Kyiv on Thursday, a Reuters correspondent reported.
Ukraine said on Thursday some of its military command centers have been hit by Russian missile strikes as Moscow launched a military operation against its neighbour.
