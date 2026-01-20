Moscow's Domodedovo Airport, which was slated for auction, remains unsold as the only interested bidder was not permitted to participate. The troubling event unfolded despite a nationalization call by the Prosecutor General in June 2025.

The auction, widely anticipated to occur on January 20, came with a starting price of 132.3 billion roubles, equivalent to approximately $1.70 billion based on current exchange rates.

Details of the auction's failure were documented on Russia's official platform for trading state properties, highlighting ongoing challenges in the privatization of previously nationalized assets.

