IAG CEO Gallego: not seeing paint degradation issue on A350 jets

British Airways owner IAG is not experiencing the same issues as Qatar Airways with surface degradation of paint on the Airbus A350 jets it operates, Chief Executive Luis Gallego said on Friday. "We don't have the same type of issues that Qatar has, and we are operating A350s, and we have not had problems," Gallego told reporters.

"EASA, the regulator, they have been informed about the situation and they consider that we don't have any problem flying this aircraft."

