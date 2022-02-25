GOC-IN-C northern command visits White Knight Corps

Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Northern Command, visited and reviewed the White Knight Corps on Friday. The General officer was received by Lt Gen Manjinder Singh, GOC of White Knight Corps. This is the maiden visit of the Northern Army Commander to White Knight Corps after taking over the command of Northern Command.

In the official statement, Lt. Colonel Devender Anand, PRO (Defence) said, "On arrival at Headquarters White Knight Corps, the Army Commander was briefed by GOC White Knight Corps, on the prevailing security situation and the operational preparedness of the Corps." The statement also stated that the Army commander expressed his satisfaction after hearing the briefing. The statement also reads that Lt. Gen sees confidence in White Knight Corps to successfully meet all challenges at any given time.

As per the statement, "The Army Commander interacted with senior officers of the Corps Headquarter and appreciated the ongoing efforts made by all personnel of the Corps towards ensuring security and stability in the region. He also lauded the efforts towards upliftment of the youth and the special efforts made towards the empowerment of women under various projects of Operation Sadbhavana." (ANI)

